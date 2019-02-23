Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj project not shelved, to start rolling soon

It is been close to two years since the announcement of Karthik Subbaraj’s film with Dhanush. The highly anticipated project is still waiting to be launched, amidst rumours that the film has been shelved.

Originally to be produced by Sri Thenandal Films, it has been learnt that the project has finally changed hands and now has a new producer. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the film will soon start rolling.

According to a Times of India report, the regular shooting is expected to commence from June onwards. Currently busy locking the script, Karthik is said to be finalising the rest of the cast and crew.

Dhanush in Maari 2.

The film is rumoured to be predominantly shot in the US and may feature a Hollywood star in an important role.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy year with an interesting lineup of projects.

Last seen playing a local ruffian in Maari 2, Dhanush will be seen playing a daily wage labourer in Asuran. He will be seen in a fierce avatar. Being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Dhanush is believed to wrap up this project by March. Upon completion, he will commence work on his next film with Kodi fame director Durai Senthil Kumar. In this yet-untitled project, he may be playing a double role. It is worth mentioning that he played dual roles in Kodi as well.

In the second half of the year, Dhanush will work on a fantasy comedy project with director Ramkumar, whose last outing was the critically-acclaimed Ratsasan. Dhanush also has few days of shoot left on Vada Chennai 2 which he hopes to complete by this year end.

