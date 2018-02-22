Dhanush and Vetrimaaran wrap up shoot for part one of Vada Chennai

Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, one of the much-awaited gangster-drama, will be a trilogy. The director has wrapped up shooting first of three parts. The composer of the project, Santhosh Narayanan posted a group picture of the cast and crew from the last day of shoot and wrote, “The awesome duo of @dhanushkraja and @VetriMaaran have insane levels of energy and creativity within them. Always admired and celebrated their work. Elated to be a part of the phenomenal #VadaChennai.”

After the success of Polladhavan and Aadukalam, both critically and commercially, expectations are running high from this project too. This would be the first time in Tamil film industry, where a gangster film will release in three parts. Vada Chennai has a promising cast including Daniel Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, Ameer and others.

The leading man is not seen in the group photo posted by composer Santhosh, but many others are present and look elated after wrapping up shoot. This is quite exceptional as the project has seen huge delay with multiple actors backing out citing date issues.

Actor Dhanush is currently shooting for director Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2, where he is reprising his role from the first part. He is looking forward to the release of his Hollywood project, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. He is also beginning his next directorial later this year. There is also buzz that the actor’s much delayed project with director Karthik Subbaraj may begin this year as well.

