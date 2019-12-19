Dhanush sports handlebar moustache a la Rajinikanth in Petta, see leaked pics

regional-movies

Actor Dhanush, who has resumed shooting for Karthik Subbaraj’s yet-untitled upcoming Tamil film, has been spotted sporting a handlebar moustache for the flashback portion in the film. Pictures of Dhanush with handlebar moustache from the sets of the film have gone viral on social media when they were leaked on Wednesday.

It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie. Interestingly, in Karthik Subbaraj directed Petta, Rajinikanth was seen in a similar getup in the flashback episode.

The project, which is currently dubbed D40 marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. In November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said it’s the longest schedule he’s ever work on in any film.

Believed to be an action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. In October, the makers announced that they’ve roped in Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film.

If the grapevine is anything to go by, James will be seen playing the antagonist. It’s worth mentioning that Subbaraj had originally planned to rope in Al Pacino for the role. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get dates of the Scarface actor.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects in his kitty. In January 2020, Dhanush will see the release of Pattas, which has been directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar. The film features him in dual roles.

Dhanush also has a project with Pariyerum Perumal director. It is most likely to go on the floors early next year. Pre-production work is already underway for the project. Dhanush also has a project each with director Ramkumar and Aanand L Rai in his kitty. Both these films will take off next year.

