Dhanush, Vetrimaaran to reunite for another project before Vada Chennai 2: report

Actor Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran were last seen together in Tamil gangster drama Vada Chennai.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:19 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Dhanush and Varimaaran have worked together in films like Aadukalam and Visaaranai.
         

Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who have worked together on multiple projects, are all set to reunite for a yet-untitled Tamil project which will be bankrolled by producer Elred Kumar. Last worked together in Tamil gangster drama Vada Chennai, the duo was to reunite for the film’s second part. However, latest reports suggest that they will be coming together for another project.

As per a report by Tamil entertainment portal Galatta, the project is already in the discussion stage and might happen even before Vada Chennai 2.

Producer Elred Kumar recently announced he’s bankrolling Vetrimaaran’s next Tamil project with actor Soori in the lead. In a recent media interaction, Soori said that he agreed to be a part of the project after hearing just one line of story from Vetrimaaran. “It’s every actor’s dream to work with Vetri sir. When he called and told me he has this story which he’d like to make with me, I didn’t even think for a minute to give my nod. We go on the floors from November.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande told her Sushant Singh Rajput suffered ‘so much humiliation’ and ‘could not take it’

Soori didn’t divulge any details regarding the film’s genre but he confirmed that he will be seen in a very different character. Apparently, Vetrimaaran’s film with Soori will be based on Meeran Moideen’s novel Ajnabee, centered on a man who sells balloons for a living.

Vetrimaaran also has a project titled Vaadivasal with Suriya in the offing. The film will go on the floors next year and will most likely materialise after Suriya finishes his film Aruvaa with director Hari. Vetrimaaran will also soon resume shooting Vada Chennai 2, which will be about the rise of Dhanush as an accidental gangster from north Madras.

