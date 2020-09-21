Drishyam 2 goes on floors, Mohanlal shares photos from launch and assures ‘Covid protocols in place’

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 21:13 IST

Mohanlal’s upcoming Malayalam crime drama Drishyam 2, a sequel to the highly successful 2013 thriller Drishyam, went on the floors on Monday. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the launch ceremony. “Glad to share that we have started the shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics. #drishyam #drishyam2 #shooting #covidprotocolsinplace,” he wrote in his caption.

Drishyam 2 marks the reunion of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeetu Joseph. Interestingly, the duo recently joined hands for Malayalam thriller, Ram. The film, which also stars Trisha Krishnan in a leading role, was officially launched last December. The makers of Ram released a title poster when the project was announced.

However, Jeetu has revealed he is going to put Ram on hold and finish working on another project in the interim. As per reports, this new project will be Drishyam 2, which will be released next year.

Drishyam, which is the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 50 crore. The sequel will also star Meena, who played Mohanlal’s wife in the first part.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Jeethu Joseph revealed he has made two changes after revisiting the script recently. He had opened up about the project while addressing students at a college.

“After completing the script, I gave it to some people to read. As per their suggestions, I made a few corrections, and then put the script aside to go and do other stuff. Later, I came back to it and took a second look at the script, and when one does that, one starts noticing some problems,” Jeethu said, adding, “I noticed that I had written a scene which required a crowd, and considering the current situation, it’s impossible to shoot that.”

Jeethu said that the current situation helped him fix the problem. “Like a blessing in disguise, a different idea came to me which doesn’t require anyone in that scene. It gave the script a different dimension. I realised that writing it that way was advantageous to the script. My problem was solved,” he added.

Also read: Richa Chadha gives update on legal notice, Payal Ghosh says ‘go and ask Anurag Kashyap why did he take her name’

Mohanlal was last seen in Malayalam blockbuster, Lucifer, which has a sequel in the pipeline. Lucifer was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film, a political thriller, saw Mohanlal play a character called Stephen Nedumpally.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lucifer also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles. The film marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. In December 2018, he took to twitter to share a heartfelt post on the experience of directing Mohanlal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more