Jeetu Joseph on Drishyam 2: 'Ongoing pandemic forced me to make couple of changes in the script'

Jeetu Joseph on Drishyam 2: ‘Ongoing pandemic forced me to make couple of changes in the script’

A sequel to the highly successful Malayalam crime drama Drishyam, Drishyam 2 was officially announced on Mohanlal’s birthday in May earlier this year.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:03 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Mohanlal in Drishyam directed by Jeetu Joseph.
Mohanlal in Drishyam directed by Jeetu Joseph.
         

Filmmaker Jeetu Joseph has revealed he has made a couple of changes to the script of upcoming Malayalam film Drishyam 2 taking into account the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A sequel to the highly successful Malayalam crime drama Drishyam, the project was officially announced on Mohanlal’s birthday in May earlier this year.

The project, according to reports, will take off post lockdown. Drishyam, which is the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 50 crore.

In a report by Cinema Express, Jeetu Joseph has revealed he’s made two changes to the script after revisiting recently. He had opened up about the project while addressing students at a college recently.

“After completing the script, I gave it to some people to read. As per their suggestions, I made a few corrections, and then put the script aside to go and do other stuff. Later, I came back to it and took a second look at the script, and when one does that, one starts noticing some problems,” said Jeethu.

“I noticed that I had written a scene which required a crowd, and considering the current situation, it’s impossible to shoot that.”

He said that the current situation helped him fix the problem. “Like a blessing in disguise, a different idea came to me which doesn’t require anyone in that scene. It gave the script a different dimension. I realised that writing it that way was advantageous to the script. My problem was solved,” he added.

Also read: Mahima Chaudhry: ‘Subhash Ghai bullied me and told producers not to cast me, only Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt stood by me’

Drishyam 2 will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon. The project will mostly go on the floors from September.

It’s worth mentioning that Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph recently joined hands for Malayalam thriller, Ram. The project, which also stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, was officially launched last December. The makers of Ram even released a title poster when the project was announced. However, it has been put on the backburner for now.

