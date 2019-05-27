Dulquer Salmaan’s long-delayed Kurup finally starts rolling

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Malayalam crime thriller Kurup has finally gone on the floors. Director Srinath Rajendran took to Facebook on Sunday to announce the commencement of the project.

In a Facebook statement, Srinath wrote, “Grateful to the almighty for this day, on which we announce the good news that Kurup goes on floors from today. We took around 5 years of our sweet time working on this epic and I, personally, thank Dulquer Salmaan for being with us throughout this journey. Details regarding the crew, cast and other details will be announced soon.”

Along with the post, Srinath also shared a fan-made poster of the film. He thanked the fan for creating the poster and said that he couldn’t find a better occasion to unveil it.

Also read: Arjun Rampal says ‘last five years have been sheer hell’, adds relationship with girlfriend Gabriella is ‘for keeps’. See pics

The film will be centered on Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

It’s been over three decades since the heinous incident and Sukumara is still at large. Dulquer, who will be seen playing Kurup in the film, will reunite with Srinath after seven years. This will be their second outing together. They had previously worked in Second Show.

When the project was announced, Dulquer had said that he’s thrilled about the project and can’t wait to start shooting. The project was announced two years ago. Dulquer, who currently awaits the release of Hindi film The Zoya Factor with Sonam Kapoor, also has two Tamil projects in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 27, 2019 15:01 IST