Elli Avram roped in for special, ‘not an item’ song in Naa Peru Surya

Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, which marks the directorial debut of popular writer Vakkantham Vamsi, is gearing up for release on May 4. With the project on the brink of completion, reports have emerged that actor Elli Avram has been roped in for a special song in the film.

Clarifying that it’s not an item number, Elli told Times of India: “Another reason for me to do this number was the fact that it’s poetic, lyrical and gives a message about life that’s quite relatable to people across. It’s not an item song that caters to a certain audience. I had to work on my expressions as well.”

The film marks her debut in Telugu filmdom and she’s thrilled about the opportunity. This will be her third southern outing as she recently worked in the Tamil and Telugu remakes of Vikas Bahl’s Queen. While the Kannada version is titled Butterfly and it features Parul Yadav in the titular role, the Tamil version with Kajal Aggarwal is titled Paris Paris. Elli reprises Lisa Haydon’s role in both the versions of the film.

Naa Peru Surya, on the other hand, features Arjun in the role of a military officer with anger issues. The role required Arjun to shed weight and worked with a US-based trainer for close to a month to achieve the desired look. The film also stars Anu Emmanuel and Tamil actors Arjun and Sarath Kumar in key roles.

