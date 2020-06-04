Happy birthday Priyamani: Makers of Virataparvam release special poster

regional-movies

The makers of upcoming Telugu political thriller Virataparvam on Thursday released the first look of Priyamani’s character on the occasion of her birthday. The poster features Priyamani as a Naxalite, and she’s seen smiling at something and holding a bag with a gun inside. In the film, she plays the role of comrade Bhrathakka.

Talking about her role, Priyamani had opened up in an interview to Cinema Express. “Yes, I am playing a Naxalite. It’s going to be a different kind of film altogether. The only thing I can share at the moment is that it’s a true story,” Priyamani said.

Meanwhile, Priyamani has recently completed shooting for her upcoming Kannada project Doctor 56, which will also be released in Tamil. She also has second season of Family Man and Bollywood film Maidaan in her kitty. She’s also part of Venkatesh starrer Naarappa, the Telugu remake of Tamil film Asuran.

Being directed by Venu Udugala, Virataparvam sheds light on the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade. It stars Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

The film also stars Nandita Das in a crucial role. It marks her return to Telugu cinema after a decade. On joining the sets, Nandita had said that she’s both nervous as well thrilled to be shooting in a language after a long gap. “I am doing the film for the script, the director’s vision and the role. Had no idea who I was replacing and how does it matter. In Hyderabad, started shooting for the film. Nervous about speaking Telugu,” Nandita said in a statement.

“I’m shooting for a film, that too in a language I speak after over a decade! But once I was on set, the whole atmosphere brought back the joy of being part of strong stories without having the responsibilities of being the director,” she had added.

