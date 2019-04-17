Happy Birthday Vikram: Makers of Kadaram Kondan release a special making video. Watch

On the occasion of actor Vikram’s 53rd birthday on Wednesday, the makers of upcoming Tamil action-thriller Kadaram Kondan released a special making video from the film. Director Rajesh M Selva took to Twitter to wish Vikram and release the video.

“The energy you bring in to the crew & the positivity you transform to the project is amazing! Looking forward for more such collaborations in future. Wishing you a very successful and promising year ahead my dear KK,” Selva tweeted. The video gives a quick glimpse into the making of Vikram’s character in the film -- fleeting shots from the shoot of an action sequence to the photo-shoot of the first posters.

Last November, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of the film on the occasion of Diwali. It gave us a glimpse of Vikram’s character and going by the first impression, he looks menacing. The poster featured Vikram sporting thick salt-and-pepper beard and slick hairdo. Seen aggressively groaning and wearing shades, he is handcuffed in what appears against a smoke backdrop.

Kadaram Kondan, which is said to have been predominantly shot in Malaysia, also stars Akshara Haasan and Pooja Kumar in crucial roles. During the launch of the project last August, it was mentioned in a statement that this film will be the 45th production of Raaj Kamal Films. The film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu, has music by Ghibran. Upon completion of this project, Vikram will gear up for the shoot of Rs 300 crore magnum opus Mahaveer Karna, to be directed by RS Vimal, best known for helming Ennu Ninte Moideen.

