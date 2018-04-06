Here’s how Mahesh Babu’s film Bharat Ane Nenu breaks Baahubali’s record

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu is gearing up for a big release on April 20 worldwide. Region-wise distributors are busy allocating shows and screens for the highly anticipated film, directed by Koratala Siva, who has teamed up with Mahesh for the second time after Srimanthudu. On Thursday, the US distributor of the film Great India Films announced that they’re planning 2000 premiere shows across the USA on April 19th.

“Bharat Ane Nenu will have 2000 premiere shows on April 19th across the USA. Shows will start at 3 pm EST in all the locations,” read a tweet from Great India Films. This is the biggest ever release for a Telugu film, even surpassing SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. This assures that the Mahesh Babu starrer will take the box-office by storm and we can expect new records.

#BharathAneNenu will have 2000 premiere shows on April 19th acorss USA. Shows will start from 3pm EST in all the locations. — Great India Films (@greatindiafilms) April 6, 2018

Bharat Ane Nenu marks the Telugu debut of Kiara Advani and it also stars Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who will be seen as Mahesh’s father in the film. Although Sarath has starred in a few Telugu films over the years, this will be a huge project in his career. The film’s audio release is set to take place on Saturday in Hyderabad. Jr NTR has been confirmed to preside over as the Chief Guest.

Originally slated to release on April 27, the makers recently advanced the release to April 20 to avoid a clash with superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which is slated to hit the screens on April 27.

