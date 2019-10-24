e-paper
Hero teaser: Sivakarthikeyan turns vigilante, Abhay Deol makes his Tamil debut

Hero teaser: Actor Sivakarthikeyan turns a vigilante to reform the education system. The film also marks the Tamil debut of actor Abhay Deol and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:24 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Hero stars Sivakarthikeyan, Abhay Deol and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles.
Hero stars Sivakarthikeyan, Abhay Deol and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles.
         

The teaser of Sivakarthikeyan and Abhay Deol starrer Hero, which was released on Thursday, hints at a common man turned vigilante’s story of fight to bring about a change in the education system.

The teaser opens with the voice of Abhay Deol’s character. He goes on to say that all those who say ‘A for Apple’ is his product and those who say ‘A for Airplane’ becomes his competitor. This dialogue is followed by shots of fake educational certificates being made. One of the characters says that nothing here works without money. Every seat has a rate.

Watch the trailer of Hero here:

We are then introduced to Arjun Sarja’s character. He says that our education system gives everyone the opportunity to study but not everyone can become achievers. Arjun goes on to say that in order to change this system we need a hero. We get quick glimpse of Sivakarthikeyan’s eyes and by the end of the teaser, we get to see Siva don a mask and turn in slow motion.

Directed by PS Mithran, the film marks the Tamil debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan and it stars Abhay Deol as the antagonist.

In September 2018, talking to Times of India, Mithran said that Siva and he had worked on a short film and have been planning to work together for a while. Apparently, they were even supposed to work on a project even before Mithran’s maiden film Irumbu Thirai.

“I’d written a story for him long ago, and we were supposed to do a film even before Irumbu Thirai released, sometime in 2017. After the release of my film, we met and decided to work together. This project will be a racy thriller. That’s how I’ve planned it for now. Just like Irumbu Thirai, this film will also have a social message.” George C Williams has been confirmed to crank the camera. It was recently announced that Hero, produced by KJR Studios, will hit the screens worldwide on December 20.

Sivakarthikeyan has a busy lineup this year with two more projects in his kitty. He has a yet-untitled project with Vignesh Shivn and if everything goes as planned, this film will start rolling from early next year.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 12:21 IST

