I am God’s favourite child: Suruchi Adarkar

Suruchi Adarkar became a household name after her portrayal of a shy Aditi in Ka Re Durava. The actor then went on to play a doctor in Anjali, and now, she is looking forward to experiment yet again. Suruchi feels that she is lucky that she has been approached with a variety of roles in such a short career span. “I am God’s favourite child (laughs). Honestly, I have been fortunate throughout my career. The audience, too, has been extremely supportive and accepted me for my various roles,” says Suruchi.

This year, Suruchi has attempted something completely different from what she has done so far. She will be seen as a television reporter in a suspense thriller. “I wanted to break the simple and soft character sketch associated with me. This project will help me create a new image. It is unlike the regular family dramas or love stories,” she says.

Suruchi adds that she has never planned her career, and she just follow her instincts. “I think it is extremely important to wait for the right projects. Having said that, sometimes, you have to give in to your instincts. You can never predict what will happen, but you have to continue to be positive and believe in your work. I never jump into a project immediately after I have finished one.”

She adds that she has always been on a lookout for projects that will help her experiment with not only her look, but also her acting skills. “After finishing a film, the next project that I sign has to have a completely new look and role. This film is based in Nagpur and highlights the naxalite areas. I can’t reveal much right now. But it is really exciting.”

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 17:20 IST