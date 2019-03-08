‘I want to be in Baahubali 3,’ says Samuel L Jackson. Is SS Rajamouli listening?

Hollywood superhero films have a huge fan following in India (like the rest of the world). However, how much of the reverse is true? That is anybody’s guess. There may be one name though that is like to stand out — Baahubali.

The Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson -- Avengers’ Nick Fury, who has just had a release (Captain Marvel, which has been headlined by Brie Larson) wants to act in Baahubali 3. Yes, you read it right and it is about time director SS Rajamouli took note of it as well.

The veteran actor was speaking to a YouTube channel Mostly Sane in Singapore where he was promoting Captain Marvel, when he made the revelation.

On being asked if he was planning to visit India, he said he would if they gave him a job. And on being asked, if he had heard of Bollywood and would like to work in a Bollywood movie, he was quick to reply: “I want to be in Baahubali 3.”

Baahubali, for the uninitiated, is a two-part fantasy film, directed by Rajamouli and stars two of the biggest names in Telugu films, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. An epic saga of love, family and betrayal, the film was one of the most successful Indian films ever, with an estimated combined global earning of Rs 2460 crores.

Meanwhile, his latest film, Captain Marvel, has got mixed reviews. In its review of the film, Hindustan Times wrote: “There’s a lot to enjoy in Captain Marvel, though - especially since the pre-established goodwill of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will likely be forgiving to its many flaws - but it can’t help but feel stunningly insignificant in the larger scheme of things. It’s like a feature length trailer for the character - all set-up with little payoff - and reignites repressed memories of Iron Man 2.”

