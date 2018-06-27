I was always inclined towards theatre: Pratik Deshmukh

A Fergusson College alumnus, Pratik Deshmukh is glad that he decided to take the leap of faith and follow his passion of acting. A graduate in electronics engineering, Pratik gave up a career as a satellite engineer in the US and moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. He started off as an assistant director for films and web series, and eventually went on to feature in commercials. He has now finally bagged his first feature film.

Pratik will be seen with actors Subodh Bhave and Shruti Marathe in Sameer Surve’s Shubh Lagna Savdhaan. The 27-year-old says, “I was always inclined towards theatre and arts. It gave me an exhilarating experience and even after moving to the US, I continued to stay in touch with it. I underwent theatre courses and performed musicals while completing my graduation. I got a well-paying job and had ‘everything’ one could ask for. However, deep down, I knew I was missing something.”

This is when Pratik decided to give his acting career a shot. He had a plan, if things did not work out, he could always go back to the US, and take up a masters course. “My parents have been extremely particular about education. They were skeptical about this choice of career only because they were not sure if I would be able to sustain myself. Now, they are definitely proud of how I have managed things myself.”

Actor Shruti Marathe and Pratik Deshmukh

Talking about his equation with co-star Shruti, Pratik adds,“She is my go-to person now. Even after the shoot is done we have hung out together. We got along based on two factors, one we both are Puneites, two we both are outsiders to the industry. She helps me decide on projects and has been really kind.”