I would love to cast Jiza as a child actor: Adinath Kothare

Actor Adinath Kothare is enjoying every bit of fatherhood since his daughter was born two months ago. The Zapatlela 2 (2016) actor and family recently held the naming ceremony of their daughter and named her Jiza.

Adinath admits to being a hands-on daddy and helping Urmila with Jiza. “Before she was born, I would tell Urmila that I would never do diaper duty, but surprisingly, it is one of the many things I am pretty good at. I would have never imagined myself being such a hands-on parent. But I think everyone learns. Every day I am discovering new aspects of myself and so is Jiza. It is a liberating feeling which is very difficult to express in words,” he says.

Mahesh Kothare, Adinath and Urmila Kothare with Jiza

As a 10-year-old Adinath appeared in his father Mahesh Kothare’s family drama comedy Majha Chakula (1994). So, will he be keen on casting Jiza as a child actor anytime soon? “I would love to. Of course, it will be her choice. I remember, my father had asked me whether I would like to be a part of the film. I was more than eager to. Similarly, I would seek her permission before and of course when the time is right.”

He adds that like his father gave him the freedom to choose what he wanted, he too will let Jiza do what she wants. “My dad had told me, ‘Become what you want to become and then do it with all your heart’. I would like her to be independent and self-made. Of course, I will also ensure that she is equipped to take the right decisions.”

Adinath adds that she is already very camera friendly and social. “You should have seen her at the naming ceremony. She was so well-behaved and calm.”