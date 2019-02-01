It is difficult to not get tempted: Vaidehi Parashurami

Actor Vaidehi Parashurami is elated at the response she has received for her characters in films Ani…Dr Kashinath Ghanekar and Simmba. The actor recalls two special calls that came her way after the films released. One of those calls was from senior actor Vikram Gokhale and the other was from Tabu. Vaidehi says, “2018 was a very special year for me. It gave me two really special characters and films. Audiences have been amazing with their feedback too. When Ghanekar released, people started calling me Kanchan. And, when Simmba came out, I was being addressed as Akruti (her character’s name in the film). However, calls from Vikram sir and Tabu ma’am, really made everything extra special. They appreciated my work and it was overwhelming.”

The Vrundavan (2016) actor will be celebrating her 27th birthday on Friday. This year, it will be a working birthday and Vaidehi is not complaining. “For me, birthdays have always been a family affair. I remember celebrating with typical parties when I was younger. However, now, I prefer being with my family. This year, however, I will be performing at the Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai,” she says.

Vaidehi has studied law, and also holds a masters degree in Kathak. Entering the industry was an experiment, and a trial process, which she eventually fell in love with. She started out when she was 17, and at that time, she was very clear that she would have to balance work and studies. So, education happened simultaneously. However, being a part of the industry was never the ultimate goal. Last year was special and she believes for things to fall in place, it is a matter of chance. “I have never taken up work for the sake of it. I want to be part of projects that I will enjoy. Hence, I have not said yes to everything that comes my way. And trust me, it is not easy. It is difficult to not get tempted especially after you experience that kick of a film doing well. But, I want to be careful and do good work,” she says.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 13:40 IST