It’s a wonderful time to be an actor: Suvrat Joshi

A National School of Drama alumnus, Suvrat Joshi was closely associated with theatre for 15 years before taking the plunge into films. The two-film-old actor admits that he is now enjoying every bit of the cinematic world. “I have started to enjoy the camera. I am like a child on the sets. It is such a collaborative process. However, when it comes to my role, I stick to character and circumstances. I stay committed and be truthful to it. I let the director and camera bring out what is required of me as an actor. I love the whole packaging of the cinematic process,” says Suvrat.

The actor will be next seen in Shivkumar Parthasarathy’s Dokyala Shot, where he plays a Maharashtrian boy, who is to be married to a South Indian girl. The film, which is primarily comedy, has an unexpected and interesting twist, when the protagonist falls and hurts his head. “I really laughed my heart out in the narration. It is a comedy but not the slapstick or pretentious kind. Honestly, I feel humour in theatre has evolved. But somewhere Marathi films are still stuck in a comedy rut. I hope our film is a breakthrough in this genre.”

In his debut film, Shikari (2018), Suvrat played a cunning man who disrespected women. In his second film, Party (2018), he played a young alcoholic. Considering himself “extremely lucky to have been approached with variations”, the actor says, “I really do not want to be part of the same game. I have said no to many films, and I am glad I did. It’s a wonderful time to be an actor. ”

Suvrat adds that while choosing a film, other than instincts, he relies on the vision of the director. He has to share a vibe with the director and feel comfortable. “An actor is an integral part of a film. But I firmly believe that cinema is a director’s medium, so I completely surrender to them,” says Suvrat.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 18:12 IST