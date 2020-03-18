‘It took coronavirus to beat queues of Baahubali 2’: Ram Gopal Varma shares video from the US

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:50 IST

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was reminded of the craze around SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 The Conclusion while watching a video from California as people queued to stock up on rations and other stuff amid coronavirus outbreak. The film, starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, was very successful in India.

Sharing the video that shows people lining up outside malls and on the roads in California, the filmmaker wrote on Twitter, “It finally took coronavirus to beat the queues of @ssrajamouli ‘s Bahubali 2 ..Panicked Americans line up outside a shopping mart ..Scary sight.”

It finally took coronavirus to beat the queues of ⁦@ssrajamouli ‘s Bahubali 2 ..Panicked Americans line up outside a shopping mart ..Scary sight pic.twitter.com/Yus7Urftw2 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2020

He also cracked jokes about married couples. “Good thing about isolation is, it’s a Great thing for husbands and wives who hate each other. 9.99999 % of married couples will thank Coronavirus for isolating them Folded hands and the 0.00001 % of married couples are dead,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

RGV’s first tweet about the virus was a letter addressed to the virus. He wrote, “Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite...If u don’t believe me take a crash course in virology...So my request to u is to live and let live ..I hope wisdom will prevail upon u”.

Later, he also shared a meme showing women in burqa donning surgical masks and the text said, “This is the last thing we needed.” In yet another tweet on the pandemic, Ram Gopal also talked about how the Indian media is not taking coronovirus seriously as compared to the media from other countries. “The way the main media and social media are on an overdrive on the coronavirus seems like they are suffering from an inferiority complex syndrome on why the coronavirus is not taking india as seriously as China ,Iran ,Italy ,US etc. If there are much lesser number of cases in India , it either means we are just plain lucky or that coronavirus doesn’t like Indians much,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

“Till just 2 months ago people used to bless you, when u sneeze and now THEY RUN FOR THEIR LIVES,” RGV also wrote.

Till just 2 months ago people used to bless you, when u sneeze and now THEY RUN FOR THEIR LIVES 🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 5, 2020

Also read: Hema Malini reveals she once fell asleep while talking to Dharmendra on phone, Esha Deol says ‘dad heard her snoring’

So far, 147 people in have been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 and three have died in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more