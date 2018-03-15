 Japan loves Baahubali The Conclusion and here’s proof. Watch video | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 15, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Japan loves Baahubali The Conclusion and here’s proof. Watch video

Baahubali The Conclusion starring Rana Daggubati and Prabhas released in Japan on December 29 and has collected $1 million.

regional movies Updated: Mar 15, 2018 18:06 IST
Priyanka Sundar
Baahubali The Conclusion has collected $1 million at the Japan box office.
Baahubali The Conclusion has collected $1 million at the Japan box office.

Baahubali The Conclusion starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty in lead roles released in Japan on December 29 with a U Certificate. The film is in its 11th week and is still running strong in theaters. People have showered the film with a lot of love and affection. From cosplay, game cards and designing fan posters to cheering for the film in theatres, Baahubali has made an impression on audience in Japan. As of March 2, the film collected USD 1 million dollars at the box office. The official page of the film tweeted, “Overjoyed to see #Baahubali2 going strong in Japan! We have crossed 1 million US$, and still running! Thank you. Jai Maahishmathi...”

Baahubali The Conclusion has become a huge success everywhere, so much so, IIM Ahmedabad will make this film a case study to decode the success of this film. Students of second year studying management will take this elective under movie business.

Watch | Japan shows its love for Baahubali

Baahubali broke records during its initial release in April 2017 by collecting Rs 1700 crore worldwide. It was the first film that collected the fastest Rs 100 crore at the box office.

The film also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nasser, and others in pivotal roles. Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? This question singularly drove audiences to the theatre after the director chose to end the first part - Baahubali the Beginning - on a cliffhanger. The film received mixed reviews, as mostly critics questioned the plot that was not all too knew.

The Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali series, directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, distributed by Karan Johar and grossed Rs 500 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from regional movies
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you