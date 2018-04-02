Jr. NTR on Rangasthalam: Ram Charan deserves all the accolades, no one could have done it better

After winning over audiences and critics alike, Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam has now floored none other than Jr. NTR. The actor took to Twitter and heaped praises on the film and Ram Charan, with whom he shares screen space in SS Rajamouli’s next outing. ”Just saw Rangasthalam. Hats off to you Charan. You truly deserve all the applause and accolades that you are getting. Take one from me too. No one could have done it better. Respect,” he wrote.

Just saw #Rangasthalam. Hats off to you Charan. You truly deserve all the applause and accolades that you are getting. Take one from me too,No one could have done it better #Respect — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 1, 2018

Rangasthalam, directed by Sukumar, marks the first collaboration of the director and Ram Charan. Talking about Sukumar, actor NTR said, “Kudos to director Sukumar garu for his gutsy and brilliant direction. Takes courage to stay true to the vision of making a raw and rustic emotional period drama. Hats off to you sir’.”

Kudos to director Sukumar Garu for his gutsy and brilliant direction. Takes courage to stay true to the vision of making a raw and rustic emotional period drama. Hats off to you sir — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 1, 2018

These were merely the exact words of actor Chiranjeevi at the pre-release event who praised Sukumar’s conviction. “So many village-based films come and go, but I haven’t seen anything as pure as Rangasthalam in a long time. When he pitched the story, I wasn’t sure if he could capture the essence of village lifestyle, but I was spellbound after I saw the film. From capturing the local politics to portraying clean, pure rural emotions, he’s done a spending job of recreating the village flavor. It was only possible because he was born and raised in a village and nobody else could understand the rural lifestyle the way he could. It’s an arresting film and I’m sure it’ll mesmerize the audience,” Chiranjeevi said.

In its opening weekend, the film is said to have grossed around Rs 75 crore worldwide. Rangasthalam, a revenge drama set in the 1980s, features Ram Charan in the role of a small-time village mechanic with a hearing impairment. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty, Samantha Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more