Kadaram Kondan movie review: Vikram’s film is an ineffective but stylish action thriller

Kadaram Kondan

Director: Rajesh M Selva

Cast: Vikram, Akshara Haasan, Abi Hassan and Lena

Rating: 2.5/5

Tamil cinema hasn’t had great success in pulling off stories convincingly when set in foreign lands. However, Vikram’s Kadaram Kondan, directed by Rajesh Selva and based on French thriller Point Blank, might be ineffective in its storytelling, but does justice to its backdrop (Malaysia) and that’s one of the primary reasons why the film works and deserves a watch, in addition to Vikram’s sparkling screen presence.

In order to save his pregnant wife (Akshara Hassan) who has been taken hostage, Vasu, a young nurse must hand over KK (Vikram), a man who has just been hospitalized and is under police supervision. It’s only after he manages to get KK out of the hospital and gets to know him and about his clout, does he realize that he needs his help to save his wife and himself. The rest of the story is about how Vasu and KK join hands and deal with a gang of corrupt cops who are after them.

As an action film, Kadaram Kondan is reasonably good and it manages to engage as long as there is some shootout or chase taking place on the screen. But when it comes to the story, there seems to have been very little effort taken to make the writing effective, thus falling short of the hype that was generated around the film over the last few weeks. From Vikram’s suave avatar to the extremely stylish action sequences, Kadaram Kondan only comes across as a film that’s all gloss but no soul.

Vikram’s character speaks little but has a powerful presence.

Vikram doesn’t get much to do to flex his acting prowess but has ample scope to shine as a star and play to the gallery. In one scene, we see him light a cigar while getting a gash to his abdomen stitched. He hardly speaks and even when he does in a few scenes, he sticks to a few words. It’s an interesting character with layers but it’s disappointing that it doesn’t get fleshed out properly. Till the end, KK remains as a mysterious character.

Debutant Abi Hassan is a talent to watch out for. Not only does he comfortably slip into the shoes of Vasu, a character who is scared but at the same time willing to do anything to save his wife; he leaves a strong mark despite sharing the screen with Vikram throughout. In fact, he has more screen time than Vikram.

Another highlight of the film is Ghibran’s terrific background score which at places even overpowers the narrative.

