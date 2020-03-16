e-paper
Kajal Aggarwal replaces Trisha in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: report

As soon as Trisha chose to exit Chiranjeevi’s Acharya over creative differences, the makers reportedly approached Kajal for the role.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 16, 2020 14:17 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajal Aggarwal will reportedly be seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya.
Kajal Aggarwal will reportedly be seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya.
         

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has been signed as the replacement for Trisha, who recently opted out of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya. As per reports, as soon as Trisha chose to exit the project over creative differences, the makers approached Kajal for the role.

As per a source from the film’s unit, Kajal has given her nod. “Kajal has been signed as Trisha’s replacement. She’s already given her nod and is expected to join the sets as soon as the team goes back to shooting,” a source told HT.

Being directed by Koratala Siva, the project is being made on an estimated budget of Rs. 140 crore. The film will feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles. Kajal had previously starred with Chiranjeevi in his comeback Telugu film, Khaidi No 150.

Meanwhile, the makers on Sunday announced that they’ve stopped shooting in the wake of coronavirus scare and will not resume until further notice. The movie will revolve around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Ram Charan might play Chiranjeevi’s younger version in the flashback portion.

The project was officially launched last October. If everything goes as planned, Mahesh Babu might be seen playing an extended cameo. Originally, the makers had planned to sign Ram Charan; however, since he’s occupied with SS Rajamouli’s RRR; they chose Mahesh instead.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Telugu period drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, saw him play Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and it also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

