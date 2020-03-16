Kartik Aaryan finds an alternate profession, sells ice-cream sent by Karan Johar for Rs 2 lakh per scoop. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Kartik Aaryan is at it again. The actor, who was recently offered Rs 1 lakh by a fan for a reply on Twitter, is now selling ice-creams sent by filmmaker Karan Johar for a whopping Rs 2 lakh per scoop.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Liked an icecream at @karanjohar ‘s palace and as a kind gesture he sent some home. I am selling it for Rs. 2,00,000 +GST per scoop. We have Gucci n balenciaga flavours. Bookings open !!”

The actor is seen asking a delivery boy about the contents of a big box kept on the floor in front of him. The delivery boy replies that he isn’t aware of what’s inside but there’s something that has been making some noise. The actor realises there are boxes of ice-cream inside, sent by Karan as a kind gesture.

Dancer Lauren Gottlieb reacted to the video “Savage”. His fans also had a good time laughing over the entire episode. A fan wrote, “My papa will give you 2 crore as dahej ok.” Another commented, “you are my ice cream.”

Kartik seems to be in a business mode these days. The actor had posted a picture of himself on Instagram last week while invoking Breaking Bad, “Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business, or the money business… Neither. I’m in the empire business.” As a fan reacted to the post, “Bhai me tere Ko ek lakh dungi reply Dede yr bhen ko,” the actor was quick to reply, “Ye lo reply, kaha hain (money bag emoji)?”

Kartik will next be seen in Dostana 2, to be made under Karan’s banner - Dharma Productions. He will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya.

Kartik saw the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal last month; he starred opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film. It, however, failed to impress the critics and collected around Rs 34.99 crore at the domestic box office.

The actor has begun shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but is currently on a break due to his hand injury and the coronavirus lockdown. He will be seen romancing Kiara Advani in the film.

