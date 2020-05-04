Kamal Haasan on long-delayed Marudhanayagam: ‘Whole script has to be reworked’

regional-movies

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan in his maiden Instagram live session opened up about his highly ambitious and long-delayed film, Marudhanayagam. He said in order for the film to take off now the entire script has to be reworked.

In an Instagram live session with actor Vijay Sethupathi and VJ Abhishek Raaja, Haasan was asked about his plans on reviving Marudhanayagam, which was originally launched in early 2000 and never took off. The project, which required a budget of over Rs 100 crore at the time of launch, has been lying in the cans for nearly two decades due to lack of funds.

On the question about the possibility of resuming Marudhanayagam, Haasan was quoted by a Cinema Express report: “The happenings in the script have to be changed needs to be reworked, as it was originally written for a 40-year-old protagonist. Either I have to change the time frame and re-imagine the proceedings, or I have to find another suitable actor to play the role.”

It’s worth mentioning that a few years ago Lyca Productions was interested in backing Marudhanayagam. “Subaskaran, Chairman of Lyca Group, has told me, ‘If you just make a phone call and say ‘Yes’, we can start Marudhanayagam anytime’. But, the massive logistics involved in the film as far as the pre-production work is concerned is quite exhaustive. Just because Subaskaran is willing to produce the film doesn’t mean I can play around with his funds without proper planning and execution,” Haasan had said.

Meanwhile, Haasan is currently shooting for Indian 2, which is currently put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

In February, an accident on the sets of Indian 2 left three dead and 10 injured when a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down. Following the accident, the shoot came to a standstill.

