e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rishi Kapoor ‘would have wanted people fighting’ to give a shoulder to his bier, says Nikkhil Advani

Rishi Kapoor ‘would have wanted people fighting’ to give a shoulder to his bier, says Nikkhil Advani

D-Day director Nikkhil Advani has said late Rishi Kapoor came from a generation where people believed that no matter what happens, they would have done enough good in life that people would fight to carry their bier.

bollywood Updated: May 04, 2020 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukaemia.
Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukaemia.
         

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who directed late actor Rishi Kapoor in D-Day and Patiala House, is heartbroken for not being able to attend his funeral due to lockdown. He said it is difficult to see photographs of his last rites which only had his close family members in presence because Rishi “would have wanted people fighting” to give a shoulder to his bier.

In a conversation with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Nikkhil said, “It just broke my heart. They come from a generation where people believed that no matter what happens, they would have done enough good in life that people would fight to carry their coffin. Its is very difficult to see those photographs because he would have wanted people fighting for it.”

Also read: Neetu Kapoor thanks doctors, hospital for taking care of actor days after Rishi Kapoor’s viral hospital video: ‘Immense gratitude’

 Watch: Ranbir, Neetu immerse Rishi Kapoor’s ashes in Banganga, Alia Bhatt in attendance

Recalling late actor Vinod Khanna’s funeral exactly three years ago, Nikkhil said, “I went to Vinod Khanna’s funeral with Rishi Kapoor. He was very, very upset that not a single youngster from the film industry was there. He even tweeted about it, ‘I wish when I die there will be enough people to carry my arthi’.”

Rishi had tweeted after attending Vinod Khanna’s funeral in 2017, ““Shameful, Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna’s funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect.” He wrote in another tweet, “Why this? Including mine and thereafter. When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today’s so called stars.”

A prayer meet was organised at Rishi’s residence on Sunday with only his family in attendance. His ashes were immersed at Banganga by son Ranbir Kapoor Sunday evening. He was accompanied by mother Neetu, sister Riddhima and girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor’s ashes immersed in Banganga: Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima bid tearful adieu

Nikkhil also revealed how the two were neighbours and Rishi often spotted him in his car and would often invite him home for a drink at around 8pm. He said, “The next four hours would go talking about how s*** the Indian film industry is. He would say ‘You guys don’t know anything, you don’t know how to make films’. Invariably some film would have been released on that Friday which he hated. The worst was if the film had done well and he had turned down the role. He would go mad and say ‘how can you enlighten such film, see the film we have made, out blockbusters used to have gravitas.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Indian Motorcycle launches FTR Carbon 1200 inspired by racing DNA of FTR 750
Indian Motorcycle launches FTR Carbon 1200 inspired by racing DNA of FTR 750
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news