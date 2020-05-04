Rishi Kapoor ‘would have wanted people fighting’ to give a shoulder to his bier, says Nikkhil Advani

bollywood

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who directed late actor Rishi Kapoor in D-Day and Patiala House, is heartbroken for not being able to attend his funeral due to lockdown. He said it is difficult to see photographs of his last rites which only had his close family members in presence because Rishi “would have wanted people fighting” to give a shoulder to his bier.

In a conversation with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Nikkhil said, “It just broke my heart. They come from a generation where people believed that no matter what happens, they would have done enough good in life that people would fight to carry their coffin. Its is very difficult to see those photographs because he would have wanted people fighting for it.”

Recalling late actor Vinod Khanna’s funeral exactly three years ago, Nikkhil said, “I went to Vinod Khanna’s funeral with Rishi Kapoor. He was very, very upset that not a single youngster from the film industry was there. He even tweeted about it, ‘I wish when I die there will be enough people to carry my arthi’.”

Rishi had tweeted after attending Vinod Khanna’s funeral in 2017, ““Shameful, Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna’s funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect.” He wrote in another tweet, “Why this? Including mine and thereafter. When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today’s so called stars.”

A prayer meet was organised at Rishi’s residence on Sunday with only his family in attendance. His ashes were immersed at Banganga by son Ranbir Kapoor Sunday evening. He was accompanied by mother Neetu, sister Riddhima and girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Nikkhil also revealed how the two were neighbours and Rishi often spotted him in his car and would often invite him home for a drink at around 8pm. He said, “The next four hours would go talking about how s*** the Indian film industry is. He would say ‘You guys don’t know anything, you don’t know how to make films’. Invariably some film would have been released on that Friday which he hated. The worst was if the film had done well and he had turned down the role. He would go mad and say ‘how can you enlighten such film, see the film we have made, out blockbusters used to have gravitas.”

