Karthick Naren accuses Gautham Menon of treating him, his team as trash on Twitter

Looks like a war of word has exploded between two prominent Tamil film personalities. Dhruvangal 16 director Karthick Naren and well-known filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, who are collaborating on a new film Naragasooran, have tweeted their respective grievances.

While the initial tweets do not mention any names, in his second tweet Karthick addresses Gautham and asks the latter not to treat young filmmakers like trash.

It may be recalled that Karthick teamed up with Gautham for his second film Naragasooran, which stars Aravind Swamy, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shriya Saran and Sundeep Kishan.

After being impressed with Karthick’s maiden film, Gautham expressed interest in collaborating with him and agreed to produce the said film. On Monday, Karthick said that his passion was being “butchered from all directions” in a cryptic tweet. While he didn’t mention who he was referring to, Twitter fans were quick to jump on the assumption that it was Gautham.

Sometimes a misplaced trust may kill you. People should think twice before taking it for a ride. The last thing you want to see is your passion getting butchered from all the directions for a mistake you did not commit. Threshold! — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) March 26, 2018

On Tuesday, Gautham, indirectly referring to Karthick, wrote: “While some young filmmakers whine about their passion getting butchered instead of growing a pair, here’s a young team that makes an interesting short about girls, women, cricket, CSK and liberation.”

In his reply to Menon’s tweet, Karthick didn’t mince words and wrote: “While everybody advised against it I had the pair to trust you and collaborate sir. In return we were treated like trash and made to invest on our own. I think it’s better to whine and confront instead of running away. Please don’t do this to any other young filmmaker sir. It hurts.”

While everybody advised against it I had the pair to trust you & collaborate sir. In return we were treated like trash & made to invest on our own. I think its better to whine & confront instead of running away. Please don't do this to any other young filmmaker sir. It hurts! https://t.co/05b4v7eSXg — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) March 27, 2018

It’s yet unknown what really went wrong between Karthick and Menon, but going by their respective tweets it looks like they’re at loggerheads.

Undoubtedly, one of Tamil cinema’s finest filmmakers, Menon has been struggling to complete his films in the last few years. Most of his films are either stuck due to lack of funds or other reasons. Some of Gautham’s current productions that are struggling (to be completed and released) include Dhruva Natchathiram, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Ondraga and Nenjam Marappathillai.

Last year, he had announced that he will bankroll the Tamil remake of Pellichoopulu. The project was launched, only to be eventually shelved.

