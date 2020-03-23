Karthick Naren’s long-delayed Naragasooran might have a direct digital release

regional-movies

Filmmaker Karthick Naren’s sophomore Tamil film Naragasooran, which has been stuck in limbo for nearly two years, might have a direct digital release soon.

As per Karthick’s latest instagram post, he is toying with the idea of releasing the film directly on a digital platform. He asked fans in a poll if he should release the film digitally, and around 87 per cent of responders have said yes to the idea.

Naragasooran is still struggling to have a theatrical release due to a tiff between the film’s former producer Gautham Menon and Karthick. The suspense drama features an ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Indrajith, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan and Aathmika.

Not long ago, Arvind Swami tweeted that he is thrilled to be part of the project. “Just finished my first shot for Naragasooran. Excited to work with such a young and unique talent, Karthick Naren. Watch out for him people.”

Arvind had said that Karthick is the pride of not just Tamil cinema but Indian cinema and that he deserves to be celebrated. In an interview with Firstpost, Shriya heaped praises on Karthick’s vision.

“I loved Karthick’s first film. I couldn’t believe it was made by a debutant director, especially someone who hasn’t learnt or studied filmmaking. When Karthick approached me with Naragasooran, he narrated the story for five hours. It’s an intense story with many layers. We discussed the script for nearly six months before I finally came on board. He is one of those rare filmmakers with a lot of clarity. The best part about working with him is that he would explain a scene and then let me perform it without interference,” she said.

Karthick’s latest film Mafia, starring Arun Vijay and Prasanna, released in theatres last month. A stylised action thriller, the film saw Arun Vijay play a cop while Prasanna played the antagonist.

Karthick teams up with Dhanush next, for a yet-untitled Tamil crime thriller. The project will hit the screens this October.

