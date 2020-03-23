e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Prithviraj continues shooting for Aadujeevitham in Jordan amid coronavirus pandemic

Prithviraj continues shooting for Aadujeevitham in Jordan amid coronavirus pandemic

Even as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies across the world, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran continues shooting for his next, Aadujeevitham, in Jordan.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:39 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prithviraj Sukumaran is still shooting for Aadujeevitham.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is still shooting for Aadujeevitham.
         

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has revealed that the shoot of his upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham is currently underway in Jordan amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, he has revealed that the team is taking necessary precautions.

Prithviraj took to Facebook to share an update regarding the film’s shoot. “We are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing shoot. We have decided so because, given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp. After consulting with the authorities and undergoing medical check-ups for each member of the unit, we have been given a go-ahead for the shoot as the location and the process of filming Aadujeevitham is in itself very isolated,” he posted.

He also revealed that two actors have been put on ‘precautionary quarantine’ in Amman, and will be joining the team post the 14-day period.

 

Aadujeevitham, based on the critically-acclaimed eponymous 2008 novel about an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the titular role of Najeeb Muhammad, an Indian immigrant going missing in Saudi, with Amala Paul as the leading lady. The film is being directed by Blessy.

Also see: Deepika Padukone works out with her ‘snack’ Ranveer Singh, he says ‘Double the endorphin rush when she’s around’

Aadujeevitham will mark composer AR Rahman’s return to Malayalam films after more than 25 years. In 2018, speaking on the sidelines of a concert in Dubai celebrating 25 years of his musical journey, Rahman had said he was thrilled to have signed a Malayalam film after a long hiatus. His last Malayalam outing was Sangeeth Sivan’s 1992 film Yoddha, which was his second film as a composer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Wednesday
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Wednesday
Covid-19 LIVE: Maharashtra seals borders, curfew imposed across state
Covid-19 LIVE: Maharashtra seals borders, curfew imposed across state
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
‘Respected PM’: Rahul Gandhi mounts attack over ventilators, masks
‘Respected PM’: Rahul Gandhi mounts attack over ventilators, masks
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Reliance Jio updates JioFiber plans for broadband users: Check full details
Reliance Jio updates JioFiber plans for broadband users: Check full details
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

regional movies