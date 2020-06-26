Keerthy Suresh: My parents are from the industry but it’s not that I keep getting a push from them now and then

regional-movies

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:15 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death has not only been a jolt for Bollywood but also other regional film industries. Keerthy Suresh, a popular name in Tamil and Telugu films, feels like Rajput’s demise is a reality check for everyone. Grieving on social media, the actor had written how she is speechless and yet to come to terms with it.

“I don’t really know the kind of trauma one goes through to take such a drastic step. We can’t judge whether it was depression or something to do with negativity. But, this really feels bad. I believe we’re stronger than what we actually think,” says the National award-winning actor.

Suresh points that often while running after work and money, people forget that life is also about other things.

“Probably thirty or forty years ago, life was simpler. So, understand what are the things you’re missing out on; talk to people around you, don’t stay alone,” adds the Mahanati actor.

Rajput’s death has reignited the nepotism debate in showbiz. Ask Suresh about it and she cites her own example. Her father, Suresh Kumar is a film producer, and mother Menaka, is an actor.

“My parents are from the industry, but it’s not that I keep getting a push from them now and then. Yes, I did get a debut because Priyan (filmmaker Priyadarshan) uncle is my dad’s friend. He gave me that opportunity. Going further, it’s not like I have my dad and mom telling me how to go about everything. They usually don’t get involved,” she asserts.

Admitting that she got her debut easily, Suresh, 27, is quick to add that eventually, it’s on her to keep up the pace “and impress the audience with my performance. So it’s not easy for me either”. For an outsider, the actor agrees that both, getting an entry and surviving in the industry are difficult, “but at the end, nothing but talent survives”.

Meanwhile, one of Suresh’s films, Penguin, a mystery thriller, that was supposed to release in theatres, had taken the OTT route much like many other projects. And she isn’t fretting about this decision.

“In this kind of a situation, we know this is the best that can be done. Also, producers need to get their money back to make new projects. We can’t keep things stuck,” she says.

Given the current crisis, while she is concerned about work, she knows not much can be done. “So, I’ve been reading and listening to script narrations. There’s a lot of pending work. More work will happen and will come to you when they have has to,” adds the actor, who of late has become quite active on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more