Keerthy Suresh on recent physical transformation: ‘I slimmed down for Miss India’

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:28 IST

Actor Keerthy Suresh has confirmed in a media webinar ahead of the release of her forthcoming film Miss India, which premieres on Netflix India on Wednesday, that she lost a tremendous amount of weight for this project as her character demanded it. Miss India will be Keerthy’s second direct-OTT release after her Tamil film Penguin, which recently premiered on Amazon Prime.

When the first look of Miss India was unveiled, quite a lot of people were stunned to see Keerthy in an extremely lean avatar. Most people claimed that she had lost a great deal of weight for her Bollywood film Maidaan. However, she eventually walked out of the project as she ‘looked too young’ for her role, according to a statement from the makers.

Ahead of the release of Miss India, Keerthy clarified in a media interaction that she lost weight for this project as her character demanded it. “I started working out more after the release of Mahanati. Miss India is one of the reasons why I slimmed down a lot. The director had told me that I need to look slim so any dress would fit me,” Keerthy said.

Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India sees Keerthy play an entrepreneur who aspires to set up a chain of chai stores in a foreign country where coffee shops are popular.

Talking about why she accepted the project, she said: “It’s about an aspirational woman who sets up a chai chain in a foreign country, where coffee shops rule the roost. As a middle-class Indian entrepreneur, she is determined to shine in the world of business. When she starts a chai chain, she is confronted with a number of challenges. How she overcomes them is what the film is about. It’s her challenging journey. “

Also read: Dilip Joshi feels quality of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has suffered, says ‘it has become almost like a factory’

She didn’t have any qualms of working with a first-time director. “This is director Narendra Nath’s first movie, but it didn’t matter to me. I weighed my options only by the script. His vision and passion are commendable. I loved the way he narrated the story. He has got attention to detail,” she said.

Having earned nationwide recognition for her performance in Mahanati, Keerthy said she’s making responsible choices since Mahanati. “I have started to feel more responsible after ‘Mahanati’. My determination to be a perfectionist goes up if it’s a female-centric movie with the aim of exploring myself as an actor. I am open to doing web-series provided the concept/story is good and my feature film schedules are not affected,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter