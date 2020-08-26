e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / KGF: Chapter 2 shoot resumes, Prakash Raj joins the sets, see pics

KGF: Chapter 2 shoot resumes, Prakash Raj joins the sets, see pics

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed on Wednesday in Bangalore. Actor Prakash Raj, who plays a key role in the second part of the franchise, has joined the sets.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:20 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Prakash Raj on the set of KGF: Chapter 2.
Prakash Raj on the set of KGF: Chapter 2.
         

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed on Wednesday in Bangalore. Actor Prakash Raj, who plays a key role in the second part of the franchise, was present. KGF: Chapter 2 is the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Start, camera..action. Back to work (sic),” Prakash Raj tweeted from the sets. He also shared two pictures in which he’s seen discussing the shot with director Prashant Neel.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, executive producer Karthik Gowda said that shoot will resume instituting strict guidelines on the sets. “We will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and we will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel, and will not be allowed to venture out until the schedule gets completed,” Karthik said.

Hindustantimes

The report further added that the team, which has completed 90 percent of the shot, is left with major fight sequences and a few scenes. The makers are coming up with a huge set at Minerva Mills, where the first part of the remaining schedule will take place.

Also read: Shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 to resume from August 26 in Bangalore, says executive producer

The makers recently revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC
Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In