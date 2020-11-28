KGF director meets Prabhas yet again amid collaboration rumours: report

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 16:37 IST

Actor Prabhas, who is already busy with three big ticket projects in his kitty, may soon join hands with filmmaker Prashant Neel, who rose to fame with Kannada action-drama KGF. Reports have emerged that Prashant recently met Prabhas to discuss their collaboration.

Prashant, who is currently on the verge of wrapping up the second chapter of KGF, also has a project with actor Jr NTR in the offing.

Since NTR is busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and will next commence work on Trivikram’s yet-untitled project, Prashant hopes to make a quick project with Prabhas. A Pinkvilla report has confirmed that Prabhas and Prashant recently met and their collaboration might happen soon.

Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up the upcoming Telugu period romantic drama, Radhe Shyam. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Prabhas as a palm reader and Pooja Hegde as a music teacher.

Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja. The project went on the floors in January earlier this year.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

Also read: Sana Khan goes out for car ride with husband Anas Sayied, mother-in-law pampers her with home-cooked biryani. Watch

Prabhas hopes to wrap up this project by December and commence work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin from early next year. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

Prabhas also has magnum opus Adipurush with director Om Raut in the pipeline. This project also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

Follow @htshowbiz for more