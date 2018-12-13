KGF song Gali Gali: Yash and Mouni Roy refresh 80s Hindi hit, watch video

After two trailers of KGF -- perhaps the most hyped Kannada film in a long time -- the Yash starrer has treated us to a song. The song titled Gali Gali features the hero and Mouni Roy. The song originally appeared in the 1989 movie Tridevi featuring Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff, which has been renditioned by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar. Mouni’s performance in the song and a few action sequences featured in Gali Gali make it a fun watch.

Mouni took to her Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes video of herself and Yash dancing to the chorus, and she captioned it, “5 6 7 8.” The Gold actor had also shared a teaser of the song on her social media pages.

KGF is a period film about gold mines in the late 80s and how people in power enslaved laborers and their families to work on the mines. Yash plays the lead role in the film directed by Prashanth Neel and will see Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao and others play pivotal roles in the film.

KGF will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu other than in Kannada. Speaking of this big project, director Prashant Neel said in an interview with Cinema Express, “Initially, I had narrated a family subject to Vijay, which was actually for another actor. He happened to ask me if I had any raw script in my basket and I mentioned KGF. At the same time, I also pointed out that it was not feasible because the subject required a huge budget. But the moment he heard one of the scenes, he asked me to narrate the story.”

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film is slated to release on December 21.

