Mouni Roy teases a glimpse of her KGF dance number, Gali Gali. Watch here

Actor Mouni Roy has shared a short snippet of her dance number, Gali Gali, from the upcoming multilingual film KGF. Sharing the short clip on her Instagram, the actor wrote, “The peppiest dance number is about to unleash. Get ready for #GaliGali with me.”

The 18-second clip shows glimpses of Mouni’s dance moves. KGF is a ‘70s-set drama, starring Kannada actor Yash. It is intended to be the first of a two-part series. The video shared by Mouni teases a masala dance number, in which the Gold actor will wow fans with her moves. You can watch it here:

KGF marks Bollywood shingle, Excel Entertainment's first foray into the south Indian industry. Slated for a release on December 21 - the same day as Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero - the film is being seen as a challenger at the box office. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, dismissing these reports, said, "I don't think it is a clash or a fight for the space. I think there is enough space. The reason we're coming on the same date is because it is an important festive date for south and we're releasing in four different south Indian languages. We couldn't have delayed it. We're not aiming to go as wide as Zero in the north Indian market. So there will be no clash."

Excel Entertainment is known for commercial Hindi drama films, such as Rock On!! 2, Raees, the Fukrey series, Gold, and many more.

"As long as the story is engaging, there will be some emotional connect to it. As long as the film connects with you, emotionally identifies with you, I don't think language would be a barrier," said Sidhwani.

An action period drama based on Kolar gold fields, it is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale films. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Ayyapa, B Suresh, Srinivas Murthy, Archana Jois and Roopa Rayappa.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 20:30 IST