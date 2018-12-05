KGF second trailer: Yash’s film is all about gold, greed, and power. Watch video

The second trailer of Kannada film KGF (Kolar Gold Field) is out and it is as powerful as the first one. It features a young boy learning the importance of power and how gold combined with greed can play a big role in survival. His mother asks him for a promise and says, “I don’t know how you will live. But when you die, you should be the most powerful and richest man.”

Dialogues in the film are heavy and make an impact when combined with the visuals. It is clear from the trailer that KGF will be a film that speaks about the people who hold power and will show how they sustain that position. Even the lead actor Yash, will play a man whose weapon of choice is violence. He shoots, punches leaves his enemies bloodied in any way he can. He even says, “Who threw the first punch is not important, but who fell first is.”

Similar to the first trailer, the highlight still remains the editing and the visuals which clearly says that this is a violent, dark film about greed. The film begins in the late 70s when the conflict between the USA and the Soviet Union nearly led to a another world war. It was during this time that the price of gold went up and the mine owners thrived. Their greed is what led to the enslavement of labourers at the minefield, leading to poverty and hunger. KGF was the biggest minefield in the country and Yash’s film will portray the lives of people who lived and died here.

The first chapter of the film is slated to release on December 21, just in time for Christmas. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and will see Srinidhi Shetty, Ayyapa, B Suresh, Srinivas Murthy, Archana Jois, Roopa Rayappa and others play pivotal roles. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, KGF has music scored by Ravi Basrur.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 20:42 IST