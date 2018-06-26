KT Rama Rao, Rana Daggubati attend Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi pre-release event. See pics

After the success of Pelli Choopulu, fans are awaiting the release of Tharun Bhascker’s Ee Nagariniki Emainidi. The director’s first film managed to connect with youngsters and he is expected to rework this magic with Ee Nagariniki Emaindi. The director has chosen to work with debutantes and this has impressed Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.

At the pre-release event, KT Rama Rao said, “When Suresh Babu garu invited me to watch the movie, I went to Ramanaidu Studios to watch it. The newcomers have done a terrific job. Even though his first film was a big hit, Tharun has not worked with big stars for his second. He has once again worked with lesser-known actors. I love road movies, buddy comedies. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai are among my favourite movies. Tharun is leading the change that is happening in the Telugu film industry and it’s good to see so many youngsters trying to revolutionise the industry at the same time. I hope this becomes a bigger hit than Pelli Choopulu.

Rana Daggubati, son of the producer of the film, Suresh Babu was also present at the event. He said, “Tharun was my junior in college. He has no arrogance, unlike the students of his alumnus college. I like him a lot personally. This industry tends to corrupt newcomers. But Tharun has remained uncorrupted and has made this film with newcomers. I am happy that Suresh Productions has produced the film.”

Director Tharun thanked producer Suresh Babu for encouraging independent filmmakers. “There is so much to learn from him. It’s not enough to thank him. He is trying to change the mindset of the Telugu audience,” said the director.

