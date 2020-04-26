e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Malayalam director Kamal accused of sexual harassment, calls it a ‘baseless allegation’

Malayalam director Kamal accused of sexual harassment, calls it a ‘baseless allegation’

While a young actor has claimed director Kamal sought sexual favours and harassed her while shooting Aami, the filmmaker has denied all allegations.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Director Kamal denies all allegations of sexual harassment.
Director Kamal denies all allegations of sexual harassment.
         

Malayalam filmmaker Kamal has been accused of sexual harassment by an actor. He has called the allegations baseless, adding that it is all a propaganda against him. Kamal’s recent outing was Manju Warrier’s Aami and he is also the chairman of Kerala State Chalchitra Academy.

As per reports, the young Malayalam actor has claimed that Kamal had sought sexual favours from her in return for the lead role in his next film - Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal. She also added that the incident took place during the shoot of Aami that hit theatres in 2018.

Also read: Kanika Kapoor shares her truth on coronavirus diagnosis, receiving hate: ‘Negativity thrown at a person does not change reality’

A report in The Times of India quoted Kamal as saying, “This is a baseless allegation. It is true that I had received a legal notice, a year ago. When I contacted my advocate, he said since it was a false allegation, I needed to wait for follow-up action from the other party. That did not happen and so I ignored it.”

Kamal added that all this is ‘planned propaganda’ against him and told the daily, “I suspect a former employee of Chalachitra Academy is behind bringing this up now. He had quit his position due to some internal conflicts. Only my advocate and the former employee knew about the legal notice that was received a year ago. However, I do not have enough evidence to prove that he is behind it, at the moment.”

A Pinkvilla report quoted the complainant as saying, “I was also sexually abused on the side-lines of the shoot of the film Aami, directed by him. He took me to a flat and abused me. Kamal has betrayed my trust in him and he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I was also abused at his official residence,” the actor alleged in her complaint.

As per a Filmibeat report, a legal notice was sent to director Kamal on April 26.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Covid-19 LIVE: India’s count rises to 26,917 cases, 826 deaths reported
Covid-19 LIVE: India’s count rises to 26,917 cases, 826 deaths reported
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

regional movies