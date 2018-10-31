Mammootty wraps Yatra shoot, director writes emotional note praising the actor

Yatra, the biopic of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, starring Mammootty in the lead role, has concluded filming. Director Mahi V Raghav took to Facebook on Wednesday to express his feelings about how the film has turned out so far. Mahi especially praised Mammootty for the way he conducted himself during filming. Mahi expressed his surprise when a seasoned actor such as him would have no problems with dubbing a line until it was perfect.

The filmmaker shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set and wrote, “It’s the end of our Yatra with Mammootty... 390+ movies, 3 national awards and worked with 60+ debutant directors. More than these, he is a great mentor and a wonderful human being. He has nothing to prove. He can simply walk away into the sunset and still remain a legend. It is our tradition and culture to respect our guest. Sure, you can criticise him and tear him apart if he has failed as an actor or has not lived up to your expectation. As a critic and audience, you are entitled to it. (sic)”

He then added, “But here is an actor who listened to the script in Telugu, learnt the meaning of every word, wrote every single word in his language and delivered the lines on the set superbly. Here is an actor who dubbed and re-dubbed every line to make it as authentic it can be. He is so much in love with our language, culture and films and has nothing but admiration for it. I Couldn’t have asked for more! With my hand on my heart, I can say that no other actor could have made this character and script as alive as he did. He is truly magical, wonderful and I am grateful to the Yatra we had (sic).”

The film is slated to release on December 21 and is produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy. YSR served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 18:57 IST