Mercury trailer proves silence can be scary, watch out for Prabhudeva

The adage ‘silence speaks louder than words’ seems apt for the trailer of choreographer-filmmaker-actor Prabhudeva’s new silent film, Mercury. The film’s trailer was launched on April 9.

As the trailer opens, we are shown verdant hills but the setting is in the middle of nowhere. Soon, two desperate looking youngsters -- a boy and a girl -- can be seen standing at the edge of a hill. Next, we see four scared souls inside what looks like an abandoned factory. No one speaks but there are sounds of metal clanging, things banging against each other and floor shaking, as the foursome shield themselves from the surrounding sounds and imminent danger. They run and try to take shelter but nothing seems to be working. There’s something terribly eerie about the place.

A few seconds into the trailer, we see a car and with its backlight blinking. Suddenly, it shakes too dangerously. However, don’t let your imagination run wild. Soon enough, we see a lungi and shirt-clad man inside this factory, screeching and howling, as he tries to pull his hair. Somewhere through the trailer, we see a side profile of Prabhudeva -- face bloodied, wild expression in the eyes that have a hint of blue. It’s a dark, dark night during the trailer, which never seems to end.

This Karthik Subbaraj film will release in four languages. At its heart is Prabhudeva’s character, angry and full of rage, in what looks like, like a person possessed. The other cast includes Sananth, Indhuja, Deepak Paramesh, Shashank Purushotham and Anish Padmanabhan. Apart from direction, Subbaraj has written the story and screenplay. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan, while the cinematography has been handled by S Thirunavukkarasu.

After Siddharth’s Aval in Tamil (The House Next Door in Hindi and Gruham in Telugu), here’s another one in the horror flick genre. Incidentally, it comes more than 30 years after Kamal Haasan’s masterly act in the other silent film of Indian cinema, Pushpak Vimana (1987).

