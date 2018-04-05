Director Karthik Subbaraj confirms Prabhu Deva’s Mercury will release on April 13

Karthik Subbaraj’s new film, the ‘silent thriller’ Mercury was set to release on April 13 in all languages, however, with the recent strike in Tamil Nadu entering its second month, the director has confirmed that the film will release in other languages. The director took to Twitter to announce that Mercury’s trailer release has been postponed owing to the bandh in the state regarding the Cauvery issue, but the film’s release will not be moved.

He wrote, “With utmost respect to the protests and bandh, we are postponing the trailer release of #Mercury that was supposed to happen today. However, this film being a silent film and having a huge release globally on 13 April. And cinema being breadwinning professions for hundreds of our team members who has put sweat n blood into this film, we are in a situation to move on towards the release of the film. Hence the trailer will be released in a day or two. Looking for all your support as always.”

To clear the air, Karthik wrote on Twitter, “To clarify certain confusions... #Mercury team, including me, the director, all the cast crew and producers have been honestly supporting the TNFPC strike going on and we have already decided to not release the Tamil version of the film in Tamil Nadu until the strike is over. We too like thousands of Tamil film industry workers are hoping for a fruitful solution to all our problems.”

However, since this is a silent film, does withholding the release of the Tamil version make that big of an impact?

