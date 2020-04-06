e-paper
Mimi Chakraborty: This lockdown is for our own good, let's not make a big deal out of it

Mimi Chakraborty: This lockdown is for our own good, let’s not make a big deal out of it

Actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty shares how everyone around her panicked when she fell ill after returning from the UK just before the nationwide lockdown.

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 01:05 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
         

Bengali actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty returned to India from the UK in the nick of time or else she’d have been stuck abroad amid the nationwide lockdown. After being back, Chakraborty immediately quarantined herself.

“It was 4-5 degrees there, and Kolkata was burning at 30-35 degrees, so I think the weather change took a toll on my health. But, this I got to know later. On the fourth day after I came back, I started coughing, felt feverish. I called my doctor, who asked me if I’ve breathing trouble and suggested a few medicines, and told me not to leave my room,” she recounts, adding that everyone around panicked when she fell ill.

“I was constantly checking my temperature and taking every precaution possible till I started to feel better,” she adds.

 

Take care Stay home Stay safe❤️

She also shares that situation in UK, where she was shooting her film, was pretty normal, but the scene at the Dubai airport was quite different as “being one of the busiest terminals in the world,it was unbelievably empty”.

Though housebound at the moment, Chakraborty,31, is ensuring that “elders, daily wagers and stray animals” in her constituency are taken proper care of. She informs that food, medicines and other essentials are being made available for all through a 24x7 helpline number.

 

“Videos of people breaking rules and coming out of their house or pelting stones at health just breaks my heart. How can you harm those who are thinking about your good?” she questions.

Chakraborty is quite surprised with the way people are reacting to the stay-at-home rule. “This lockdown is for our own good. Why aren’t some accepting it? The more we understand the more can we stop the virus from spreading. Let’s not make a big deal out of it. Let’s not be selfish and work on this crisis together,” she urges.

