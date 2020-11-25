Mohan Raja to direct Lucifer Telugu remake starring Chiranjeevi

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 15:20 IST

Filmmaker Mohan Raja, who is known for directing many remakes over the years, is all set to direct the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. The project, which will star Chiranjeevi in the lead, marks Raja’s return to Telugu cinema after nearly two decades.

Known for helming films such as Jayam, M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, Santosh Subramaniam and Thani Oruvan, Raja is returning to helm a remake after making three original films in a row. Mohan Raja was recently signed to direct the Tamil remake of Hindi multiplex hit Andhadhun. For reasons yet unknown, last month the makers announced that they’ve signed JJ Fredrick to make the remake and never revealed why Raja opted out of the project.

As per a Times of India report, Mohan will direct Chiranjeevi in Lucifer remake. The project is expected to go on the floors next month or early next year.

The Telugu remake of Lucifer was originally supposed to be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. In fact, Chiranjeevi had confirmed signing Sujeeth for the project. He said Sujeeth was working on the script and making necessary changes to suit Telugu sensibilities. However, Sujeeth had to opt out of the project after he got married recently and was busy with his family.

Also read: Meenakshi Sundareshwar first look: You’re invited to Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani’s south Indian wedding, hosted by Netflix

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, was the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam industry.

Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva. The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Follow @htshowbiz for more