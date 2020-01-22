e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Mohan Raja to direct Andhadhun Tamil remake with Prashanth as the lead

Mohan Raja to direct Andhadhun Tamil remake with Prashanth as the lead

Actor Prashanth will star in the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun, to be directed by Mohan Raja.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 22, 2020 12:15 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun will soon get a Tamil remake.
         

Filmmaker Mohan Raja, whose last film was Velaikkaran, has been roped in to direct the yet-untitled Tamil remake of Hindi thriller Andhadhun. Actor Prashanth will star in the remake which will be bankrolled by his father Thiyagarajan.

It’s worth mentioning that Prashanth was last seen in Johnny, a Tamil remake of Johnny Gaddar. This will be the second Sriram Raghavan film that will feature Prashant, and his father has revealed that the shoot will begin soon.

“Almost every production house and star in our industry was trying to get the remake rights for this film. But I’ve been in talks with the Bollywood production house since its release because the script is a powerful one. Every time a star expressed interest, the rate shot up, but in the end, since I’ve a good rapport with the production house, having bought their Special 26 rights, I managed to get the rights for this film as well, Thiyagarajan was quoted by Times of India.

At one point, Dhanush was interested in acquiring the Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun. While promoting his Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakhir, he had expressed his interest to star in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun.

While Prashant will play the lead, the rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon. Thiyagarajan went on to add that Prashant will be perfect for the role because he’s a pianist in real life as well.

“Prashanth has passed grade 4 in piano at the Trinity College of London. We have a grand piano in our home, and he plays on it almost daily. This role is going to be a cakewalk for him,” he said. The project is expected to go on the floors very soon. Apparently, talks have been initiated with Ramya Krishnan for Tabu’s role.

Regional Movies