My birthday is like an event: Hruta Durgule

Actor Hruta Durgule will be celebrating her 25th birthday on September 12. The Phulpakhru actor admits that she has always been excited about her birthday. “My birthday is like an event. It is an occasion that I look forward to. I tend to get so excited that everyone around me starts joining in the madness, too. It gets more special as Ganeshotsav is always around the same time. So, the celebration is just double,” she says.

This year, her favourite deity will be leaving on her birthday as it will be the last day of visarjan. “I have been forever linked with Bappa’s festivities because it is either his homecoming or immersion process around my birthday. I feel a special connection with him,” she says.

One thing that Hruta doesn’t shy away from admitting is that she loves gifts. She adds that she makes it a point to remind people about gifting her on her special day. “I never say no to gifts, in fact, I am pretty demanding about it. I shamelessly ask them not to repeat gifts. I never accept money and suggest gift variations, too (laughs),” she says.

This causes a lot of stress among her friends and family because everyone has to be careful of what they pick. “I have seen people get stressed about what to gift me. A few days before my birthday, I get messages, asking for guidance on what I would like to be gifted,” she adds.

Recalling one such special gift, Hruta says, “My brother (Rugved), started working last year. And, on my birthday, he gifted me a beautiful Swarovski necklace. It was very special as he saved up money from his salary and made that purchase,” she says.

This year, Hruta will be shooting on her birthday. She considers people on the show as her family. “I have been with them for three years. So, they are very close to me,” she says.

