My mom is my biggest critic: Smita Gondkar

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:09 IST

Smita Gondkar has an interesting year ahead. The Target (2008) actor is looking forward to some really different films such as Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2, Monsoon Football, and Love Betting. Smita, who came into the industry to fulfil her passion, reveals that she had almost packed her bags to go back to London, UK, a few years ago. “I am not trained and neither do I have a film background. I learnt everything on the job. So, when work wasn’t coming my way, I got disheartened. There came a time when my mum also suggested that I go back to London,” says Smita.

However, one last try in a play, turned things around for Smita. After watching the play, her mother told her that she could still try. “My mother is my biggest critic. She liked my work but she never praised it. But the play got her to change her mind and make me stay,” says the actor with a smile.

Winning the Best Actress for the feature film Mr. & Mrs. Unwanted at the prestigious ALTFF 2017- Alternative Film Festival Spring 2017 at Toronto, Canada, also helped her stay confident and sure. “It was a pleasant surprise, I kept hearing the announcement on loop. It helped me gain confidence,” she says.

Smita went through a phase where being offered a glamourous role would upset her. “I wanted film-makers to look beyond my appearance. But my well-wishers said that I should take it in my stride. I can’t help how I look, but I can convince people with my acting. So, now, it doesn’t bother me anymore. I have decided to fall in love with my work, irrespective of the character.”

