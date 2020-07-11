e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Nagaon Police edits Radhe Shyam poster to preach social distancing: 'Tried calling Prabhas but failed, sending message through photoshop'

Nagaon Police edits Radhe Shyam poster to preach social distancing: ‘Tried calling Prabhas but failed, sending message through photoshop’

Check out the interesting twist that Nagaon Police gave to the Radhe Shyam poster, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
An edited poster of Radhe Shyam shows the lead actors wearing face masks.
An edited poster of Radhe Shyam shows the lead actors wearing face masks.
         

Actor Prabhas shared the poster for his first romantic film, Radhe Shyam, recently and the Nagaon Police put an interesting spin on it.

The image shows the lead actors in masks with text that reads, “Our perfect Radhe Shyam in 2020”, which then points to an inset where a pair is seen wearing masks and maintaining social distance. “Ask your loved ones to put Mask whenever they are out. We tried calling Prabhas but failed. Now sending the message through photoshop. @TSeries @UV_Creations @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @assampolice #RadheShyam #Prabhas20,” the caption read.

The first look of the romantic drama had Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a warm embrace, with Italian monuments in the backdrop. “This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it,” Prabhas wrote on Instagram.

 

Radhe Shyam is set to release in 2021. The film will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will also star Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Priyadarshi and Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. It is being co-produced by T-Series and UV Creations.

A trilingual, the big-budget film will be simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu like his last few outings. It is being speculated that Prabhas will play a fortune-teller in the film.

