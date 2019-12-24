Nagarjuna plays a ruthless cop in next film, shooting begins

regional-movies

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, who was last seen in Telugu film Manmadhudu 2, has begun shooting for his next untitled project where he will be seen playing a ruthless cop. While not much information is available about the project, reliable sources have confirmed that the shoot began last week.

Directed by debutant Solomon, the film will have Nagarjuna step into the role of cop again - he was recently seen playing an IPS officer in Ram Gopal Varma’s Officer, which tanked at the box-office. This project is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and the makers are yet to officially reveal rest of the cast and crew. An official announcement regarding the project can be expected in a couple of weeks, according to sources from the film’s unit.

Nagarjuna also has a Tamil project in the pipeline. He had recently signed Dhanush’s second directorial project in which he is likely to play a very pivotal role. However, rumours have emerged that the project has been shelved and Nagarjuna had used dates he had set aside for this project for Manmadhudu 2.

The actor recently hosted the third season of Telugu Bigg Boss. Talking about the experience of hosting the show, he had said the show help him connect with large audiences on a very personal level.

The Shiva actor is also expected to commence work on the sequel to his Telugu blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana soon. The film revolved around a widow who decides to seek the help of her husband’s spirit to fix her son’s marriage. The film, which featured Nagarjuna in the titular role of a playboy-kind of character Bangarraju, ended with the hint of a sequel.

“The sequel plan was on my mind even before the release of Soggade Chinni Nayana. When I was writing the character of Bangarraju, I knew it had the scope to be taken forward and work as a stand-alone character in another story. Only after the release of Soggade Chinni Nayana and the way it was received, did we really think of taking up the sequel plan,” director Kalyan had said.

