Jr NTR to Samantha Akkineni, South stars say ‘justice served’ after Hyderabad rape-murder accused killed

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 12:36 IST

All four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian from Hyderabad were killed in a police encounter in the wee hours of Friday morning. A number of South stars took to social media to express their views. Samantha Akkineni was extremely happy to hear the news and tweeted, “I LOVE TELANGANA. Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution.”

I ❤️ TELANGANA . Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution . — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 6, 2019

The brutal rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad sent shock waves through the nation. While several South celebrities including Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet had condemned the incident and demanded the strictest of punishment for the perpetrators, Samantha had not commented on it earlier.

“I didn’t say anything about the incident when it happened because every message I received accusing me of not paying my condolences to the victims was a reminder of how little I have done to help the women in my society and one tweet wasn’t going to free me of that guilt,” she explained in a tweet.

I didn’t say anything about the incident when it happened because every message I received accusing me of not paying my condolences to the victims was a reminder of how little I have done to help the women in my society and one tweet wasn’t going to free me of that guilt ... — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 6, 2019

Jr NTR also lauded the encounter and wrote, “JUSTICE SERVED! Now, Rest In Peace.” Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, “This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter.”

Jr NTR on Twitter

Nagarjuna Akkineni on Twitter

Allu Arjun tweeted, “JUSTICE SERVED.” Vivek wrote, “Justice served..! Peace to the soul of that Dr sister..! Will b a lesson to all sick minded perverts! A big salute to the police officials for this stringent action.”

Allu Arjun on Twitter

Vivek on Twitter

Kalyanram Nandamuri wrote on Twitter, “Nothing can erase the pain of the grieving family! But, this will hopefully bring some closure. Justice has been served. Rest in Peace! Kudos to @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice.”

Kalyanram Nandamuri on Twitter

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tweeted, “Finally #justice served..!! It isn’t enough.. every single rapist should b shot or castrated...only punishments like this will stop this madness of raping women..!! Set an example.. make #DeathForRapists legal..!! Let’s change this society one rapist at a time..!! @narendramodi.”

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on Twitter

The four accused - Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu - were taken to Chattanpalli to reconstruct the sequence of events on the night of November 27. They were killed in an exchange of fire while allegedly attempting to flee the scene.

“Cyberabad Police had brought the accused persons to the crime spot for re-construction of the sequence of events. The accused snatched weapon and fired on police. In self defence the police fired back, in which the accused were killed,” news agency ANI reported DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy as saying.

Follow @htshowbiz for more