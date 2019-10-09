Nana Patekar lands a crucial role in Jayam Ravi’s next film

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:05 IST

Actor Nana Patekar, who was last seen playing a conniving politician in Rajinikanth’s Kaala, has been signed for a pivotal role in Jayam Ravi’s upcoming Tamil spy thriller.

The makers are yet to make an official announcement, but sources close to the team have confirmed that Nana has already been signed. He will join the sets from the next schedule. This will be Nana’s first project since he was named in Me Too by actor Tanushree Dutta.

Tipped to be a remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Baby, Nana is the latest addition to the film which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran and Arjun among others.

Being directed by I Ahmed on a lavish budget of Rs 60 crore, the film marks the maiden collaboration of the filmmaker and Ravi, who is basking in the phenomenal success of Comali.

The makers recently signed Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi for a key role in the film.

“Elnaaz has done several ad films for top brands in the country. She became a household name, thanks to her performance, especially in dual roles, in a popular Hindi series. Soon after, she was flooded with offers from the south and now, she’s set to make her debut in Kollywood with Jayam Ravi’s film. She was spotted with the team in Azerbaijan, where Ravi and Taapsee were shooting. Since the film is high on action, Elnaaz has been training for it,” a source was quoted by Times of India.

A source added that the team will soon leave to Istanbul for the final schedule. The film has been predominantly shot abroad and is gearing up for August 15, 2020 release.

It was worth mentioning that Ahmed had previously directed Manithan, the Tamil remake of Jolly LLB. This project will also be dubbed and released in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi’s Comali, which minted over Rs. 50 crore at the box-office, is getting remade in Hindi with Arjun Kapoor. Boney Kapoor has acquired the remake rights.

